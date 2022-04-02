Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

