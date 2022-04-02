Jefferies Financial Group Comments on I-Mab’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of I-Mab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMAB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $17.51 on Thursday. I-Mab has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

