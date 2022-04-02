Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €58.50 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

Danone stock opened at €50.27 ($55.24) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

