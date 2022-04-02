Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

SHL stock opened at €56.20 ($61.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.23. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

