Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Donaldson stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 623,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 564,293 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

