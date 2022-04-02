John D. Mcdonald Sells 25,000 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

