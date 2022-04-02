Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.29.

NYSE JCI opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

