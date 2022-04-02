JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €37.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($41.21) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALO. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.29 ($43.17).

Shares of Alstom stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting €21.09 ($23.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($41.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.06.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

