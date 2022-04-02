JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Price Target to GBX 480

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON BPT opened at GBX 365.58 ($4.79) on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Group has a one year low of GBX 257.50 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 571 ($7.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.57. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

