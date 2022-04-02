JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

