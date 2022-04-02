JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Target Price to $21.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of PGTI opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 206,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
