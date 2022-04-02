JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Target Price to $21.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGTI opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,070. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 206,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.