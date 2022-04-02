Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

JMIA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 91.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 76,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

