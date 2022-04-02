Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given New €27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from €28.50 ($31.32) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JGHHY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.82.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.00. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.