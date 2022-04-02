Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.72. 112,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,275. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,213 shares of company stock worth $314,169. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

