Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.06. 3,344,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $608.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

