Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 7,126,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 2,620,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

