Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of KWHIY opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:KWHIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Get Rating)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.