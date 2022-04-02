Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KYN stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 261,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

