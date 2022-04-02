Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
KYN stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 261,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
