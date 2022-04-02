KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,910,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 28,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,364,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535,223. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. KE has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

