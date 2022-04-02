Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $931.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.