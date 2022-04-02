Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kemper worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kemper by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.