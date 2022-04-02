Kendall Capital Management Has $440,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

