Kendall Capital Management Has $550,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

