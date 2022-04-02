Kendall Capital Management Purchases 1,555 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hibbett by 67.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hibbett by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

