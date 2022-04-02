Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($189.01) to €173.00 ($190.11) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

