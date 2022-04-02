Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($189.01) to €173.00 ($190.11) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.25.
Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.