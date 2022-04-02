Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

NYSE CE opened at $143.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.13. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

