Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blink Charging by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Blink Charging by 223.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of BLNK opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 3.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

