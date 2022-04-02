Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,573 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

