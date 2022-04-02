Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Splunk by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,067,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $147.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.37. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

