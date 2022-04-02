Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,770 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.