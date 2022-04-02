Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.
Shares of KDP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,088. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.
In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after purchasing an additional 729,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,364,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,160,000 after buying an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.