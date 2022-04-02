Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $33.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Keyera stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

