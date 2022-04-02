Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.95.

KEYUF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

