KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,099.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $758,021.82 and $11,099.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.05 or 0.07489562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,328.76 or 1.00108861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046328 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

