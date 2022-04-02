Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.