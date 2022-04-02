Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will post sales of $582.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.70 million to $603.43 million. Kirby posted sales of $496.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $368,757.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Kirby by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 727,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.