Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

