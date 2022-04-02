Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of KIRK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 423,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,468. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $794,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

