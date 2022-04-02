KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

