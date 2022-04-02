KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

