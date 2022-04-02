Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

KKPNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.85) to €3.40 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 671,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,878. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

