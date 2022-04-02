Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

KTB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. 793,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,523. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

