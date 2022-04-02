Kristin Sverchek Sells 3,938 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

