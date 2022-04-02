KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 4.2%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60). Approximately 1,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 45,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 45.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.71.

About KRM22 (LON:KRM)

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

