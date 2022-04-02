KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE KT traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.35.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.
About KT (Get Rating)
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
