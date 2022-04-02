KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE KT traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Get KT alerts:

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KT by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 162,750 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in KT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KT (Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.