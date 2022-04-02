L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LHX traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,257. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average is $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,040,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

