Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.
Lamar Advertising stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 369,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.
