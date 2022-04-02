Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.30. The stock had a trading volume of 369,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.