Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.51 Per Share (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

NYSE LPI opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 3.87. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,241 shares of company stock valued at $38,982,272. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

