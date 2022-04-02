Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Latch from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 609,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,966. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Latch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.