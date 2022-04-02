Latham Group (SWIM) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Latham Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Latham Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95% Latham Group Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million -$62.35 million -24.36 Latham Group Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.99

Latham Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Latham Group Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

Latham Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.29%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.54%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Latham Group peers beat Latham Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

